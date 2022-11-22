CAT 2022 this Sunday; Check Dos, Don'ts and dress code for exam day

CAT 2022: Common Admission Test or CAT 2022 for admission to IIMs and other B-Schools will be held this Sunday, November 27. The exam will be held in three shifts – 8:30 am to 10:30 am, 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm and from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

Admit cards for the test are available for download on iimcat.ac.in. Candidates are required to bring a printout of the admit card along with a photo ID on the exam day. They need to follow the reporting time and test day guidelines mentioned on it.

Along with admit cards, a detailed list of instructions for candidates have also been released. Here are a few points on what to do, what not to do and dress code for the CAT 2022 exam day:

Print the Admit card on an A4-size paper, preferably using a laser printer. Admit card will be considered valid only if the candidate's photograph and signature images are legibly printed. A google map link for the exam centre is embedded in the electric version of the admit card. Affix the photograph (same which was uploaded while applying for the exam) in the space provided on the admit card before handing over for verification at exam centre. Report at the exam centre as per the reporting time sent to you by SMS and email one day before exam. Deadline for entering exam venue is 8:15 am for morning, 12:15 pm for noon and 4:15 for the afternoon session. At the test console, use the mouse to select the right option as answer for an MCQ and the on-screen keyboard to answer a non-MCQ. Do not use the physical keyboard as it can lead to your test getting locked. Candidates will be provided with one pen and one scribble pad. Drop your admit card, pen and scribble pad (with all pages intact) in the boxes once exam is over. Attempting to appear for CAT 2022 more than once is not allowed. Doing so will result in cancellation of candidature. Do not carry any prohibited items such as electronic gadgets etc. inside the test lab. Do not wear any jewelry (or any item containing metal), shoes/footwear with thick soles, and garments with large buttons inside the test lab. Mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, own stationery items, pens, wallets, and goggles are strictly not allowed in the test hall/lab. Do not carry any pages from the scribble pad outside the test lab after the test is over.