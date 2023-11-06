close_game
CAT 2024 admit card releasing tomorrow on iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2024 admit card releasing tomorrow on iimcat.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 06, 2023 01:49 PM IST

Candidates who have applied for the B-School entrance test can submit their forms on the website iimcat.ac.in.

Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow is going to release admit cards of the Common Eligibility Test (CAT 2023) tomorrow, November 7. Candidates who have applied for the B-School entrance test can submit their forms on the website iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2024 admit card releasing tomorrow (Representational image)
CAT 2024 admit card releasing tomorrow (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Originally, admit cards of the examination was supposed to be out on October 25 but it was later postponed to November.

“The Admit Card for CAT 2023 examination will be made live on 07th Nov 2023. Please use your User id and Password to login and download the Admit card,” a notice displayed on the website reads.

IIM CAT 2023 admit card: Steps to download

To download the admit card, follow the steps given below

Visit the official website of IIM CAT 2024 at iimcat.ac.in.

On the home page, find and open the IIM CAT 2023 admit card download link .

Enter your login details and click on submit.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download the admit card.

Take a printout of the admit card.

The examination will be conducted on November 26, 2023. After downloading admit cards, candidates should read the instructions given on it, including exam day guidelines, paper timings and reporting time.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
Monday, November 06, 2023
