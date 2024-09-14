Indian Institute of Management, IIM has extended the CAT 2024 registration date. The last date to apply has been extended to September 20, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the Common Admission Test can find the link on the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. CAT 2024 registration date extended till September 20, apply at iimcat.ac.in

NEET SS 2024 tentative schedule out, exam likely on March 29, 30 next year

As per the official website, the CAT 2024 admit card will be available on November 5, and the examination will be held on November 24, 2024. CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across around 170 test cities.

CAT 2024 Registration: Important Instructions

Candidates should check the instructions given below before applying for the entrance test.

All appearing candidates should first check their CAT 2024 eligibility by referring to the eligibility document on the website before applying for the examination. Candidates must have a valid and unique email address and mobile number before they register. This email ID and mobile number should be available until the CAT Admission process is completed, as all official communications will be made using this email address and mobile number only. Before beginning the registration process, gather all the information needed to fill out the form. Scanned images of your passport-size photo and signature are required for uploading. The photo should not be more than six months old and should have a white background. Please note that candidates will be required to bring printed copies of the same photograph on the examination day. “*” (asterisk) indicates a mandatory field. The fields marked with this symbol must be filled in, or candidates will not be allowed to submit their application for CAT 2024.

Also Read: UPSC Admit Card 2024: Civil Services Mains hall ticket out at upsc.gov.in, here’s how to download

The registration fee is ₹1250/—for SC, ST, and PwD category candidates and ₹2500/—for all other categories. The payment should be made online. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of IIM CAT.