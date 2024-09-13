UPSC Admit Card 2024: Civil Services Mains hall ticket out at upsc.gov.in, here’s how to download

Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC Civil Services Mains Admit Card 2024. The admit card for the UPSC Civil Services Mains examination is available on the UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in. The e-admit card link can also be checked on the other UPSC website, upsconline.nic.in. UPSC Admit Card 2024: CSE hall ticket out, how to download

The UPSC Mains admit card link will be available on the official website until September 29, 2024. All appearing candidates can follow the steps given below to download the hall ticket.

How to Download

Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Commission will conduct the Civil Services main examination in two shifts on September 20, 21, 22, 28, and 29, 2024. As per the schedule, the first shift will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second shift will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The Civil Services main examination will start with Paper I and end with Paper VI and Paper VII.

Candidates who have passed the Civil Services prelims examination are eligible to appear for the main examination. The preliminary exam was conducted on June 16, and the result was announced on July 1, 2024.

This recruitment drive will fill 1056 posts in the organization. The registration process started on February 14 and ended on March 5, 2024. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of UPSC.