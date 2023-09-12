CAT 2024 registration ends tomorrow on iimcat.ac.in

Online registrations for the Common Admission Test or CAT 2023 will end tomorrow, September 13. Candidates can apply for the management entrance test on iimcat.ac.in. This year, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow is administering the test. CAT 2024 registration ends tomorrow (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The application process for CAT 2023 started on September 13.

Next, IIM Lucknow will issue admit cards of CAT 2023 on October 25. The entrance test is scheduled for November 26 and will be held in three shifts at 155 test cities.

A candidate who have a bachelor's degree with at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA can apply for the exam. For Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories), the minimum marks required is 45 per cent.

The application fee of IIM CAT 2023 is ₹1,200 for SC, ST and PwD candidates. For all other candidates, the application fee is ₹2,400.

As per the schedule announced, CAT results will likely be declared by the second week of January, 2024. CAT scores will be valid till December 31, 2024.

Candidates who qualify in CAT have to apply for admissions separately to each institution as there is no centralised counselling process.

Further, just qualifying in the test does not gurantee admission as they may have to participate in further screening rounds at institute level.

