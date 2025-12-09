CAT 2025 Answer Key: Objection window opens at iimcat.ac.in, direct link to raise objections here

Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode has opened the objection window for the CAT 2025 Answer Key on December 8, 2025. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key of the Common Admission Test can find the direct link through the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

The objection window link will close at 11.55 pm on December 10, 2025. All those candidates who want to raise objections can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to raise objections for CAT 2025 Answer Key CAT 2025 Answer Key: How to raise objections 1. Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

2. Click on IIM CAT Answer Key 2025 objection window link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to login.

4. Once login is done, the answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the answer key and download it.

6. Click on the answer you want to raise objection for.

7. Upload the supporting documents.

8. Make the payment of processing fee.

9. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

The IIM CAT examination was held on November 30, 2025 at 170 test centres across the country. Around 2.95 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam. The exam was held in 3 sessions. The answer key was released on December 4, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIM CAT.