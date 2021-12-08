Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CAT Answer Key 2021 released on iimcat.ac.in, here’s how to download
competitive exams

CAT Answer Key 2021 released on iimcat.ac.in, here’s how to download

CAT Answer Key 2021 has been released. Candidates can download the answer key through these simple steps given below. 
CAT Answer Key 2021 released on iimcat.ac.in, here’s how to download(iimcat.ac.in)
CAT Answer Key 2021 released on iimcat.ac.in, here’s how to download(iimcat.ac.in)
Published on Dec 08, 2021 10:36 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Management has released the CAT Answer Key 2021 on December 8, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the Common Admission Test can download the answer key through the official site of IIM CAT on iimcat.ac.in. The examination was conducted on November 28, 2021. 

As per the official website, the Institutes has released the answer key at 10 am today. Candidates will be able to check the answer key as well as their individual responses to questions from December 8 to December 11 till 5 pm. To download the answer key candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

CAT Answer Key 2021: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of IIM CAT on iimcat.ac.in. 
  • Login to the account through login credentials. 
  • Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the answer key and download the page. 
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. 

Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it till December 8, 5 pm through objection management tab. 

Soon after declaration of final answer key the Institute will release the CAT Result. The result will also be available on the official website.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iim cat education
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 08, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out