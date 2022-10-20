Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CBSE CTET December 2022: Registration begins on October 31 at ctet.nic.in

CBSE CTET December 2022: Registration begins on October 31 at ctet.nic.in

Published on Oct 20, 2022 05:01 PM IST

CBSE CTET December 2022 registration will begin on October 31, 2022. The complete details will be available on ctet.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Central Board of Secondary Education will begin the registration process for CBSE CTET December 2022 on October 31, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for 16th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test can apply online through the official site of CTET at ctet.nic.in.

The last date to apply for the examination is till November 24, 2022 and the fee can be paid up to November 25, 2022. The examination will be conducted in CBT mode between December 2022 to January 2023. The exact date of examination will be mentioned on the admit cards of the candidates.

The application fees for General/OBC category for Paper I or II is 1000 and for both the papers is 1200/-. For SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person category candidates, the application fees is 500/- for Paper I or II and 600/- for both the papers.

The detailed Information Bulletin containing details of examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be available on CTET official website https://ctet.nic.in soon. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CTET.

