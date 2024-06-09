The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) July 2024 examination on July 7 and the admit card for the test will be released in due course of time. When released, candidates can download the CTET Jult 2024 admit cards from ctet.nic.in. CBSE CTET exam on July 7, where and how to download admit cards (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Ahead of the CTET admit card, the CBSE is likely to share the exam city information slip.

The exam city slip will inform candidates about the city in which their exam centres will be located and this document will not be required on the day of examination. CTET admit cards will mention the name of the exam centre, paper timing and other details. On the test day, candidates must bring a copy of the CTET admit card along with a valid photo ID and other prescribed documents.

How to download CBSE CTET admit card 2024

Go to ctet.nic.in. Open the CTET admit card download link. Key in your login details and submit it. Check and download the CTET answer key.

The application window for the CTET exam, which was supposed to end on April 2, was extended till April 5. A correction window for application forms was provided up to April 12.

The CBSE will conduct the 19th CTET exam in 136 cities and twenty languages..

The last CETE exam (18th edition of the test) was held on January 21 at 3,418 test centres across the country.

As per information shared by the CBSE, 26,93,526 candidates had registered themselves for both papers of the CTET January exam, and around 84 per cent of them appeared for the test.

The central board said 7,95,231 candidates appeared for paper 1 of the CTET January exam and 1,26,845 cleared the test. In paper 2, a total of 14,81,242 candidates appeared and 1,12,033 qualified.

For further details regarding the CTET exam, candidates can visit the official website of the examination.