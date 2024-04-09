CTET July 2024 correction window open, edit forms till April 12

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday opened the application form correction window of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET July 2024. Candidates who have applied for the examination but need to make changes in their particulars can do it till Friday, April 12. The window is active on ctet.nic.in. CTET July 2024 correction window is open at ctet.nic.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

CTET 2024 correction window

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

During this period, the candidates can change their particulars, course and examination city, the CBSE said.

Beyond the deadline, no candidate will be allowed to make corrections to their applications under any circumstances, it added.

The application window for the CTET examination closed on April 5. Originally, the deadline was April 2 and it was later extended.

The CBSE will conduct the 19th Central Teacher Eligibility Test on Sunday, July 7, 2024. The exam will be held in 136 cities and twenty languages.

How to make corrections to CTET July 2024 application form

Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in.

Open the CTET July 2024 correction link.

Enter your credentials and log in.

Make the corrections, pay the fee and re-upload documents, if required

Submit and download the confirmation page.

The previous CETE exam (18th edition) was held on January 21 at 3,418 test centres across the country.

Last time, 26,93,526 candidates were had for both papers of the CTET January exam, and around 84 per cent of them appeared in it.

In the result notification, the CBSE said 7,95,231 candidates appeared for paper 1 and 1,26,845 cleared the test.

For paper 2, a total of 14,81,242 candidates appeared and 1,12,033 qualified.