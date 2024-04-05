 CTET July 2024 application process ends today, direct link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
CTET July 2024 application process ends today, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 05, 2024 09:56 AM IST

CTET July 2024 application process will end today, April 5, 2024. The direct link is given here.

Central Board of Secondary Education will end the application process for CTET July 2024 today, April 5, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can find the direct link on the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in. The link to apply and make payment of application fee will be active till 11.59 pm.

CTET 2024 examination will be conducted on July 7, 2024, in two shifts- a first shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. Paper II will be conducted in the morning shift and Paper I will be conducted in forenoon shift. Main question paper shall be Bilingual (Hindi/English). All questions in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate. Each carrying one mark and there will be no negative marking.

Direct link to apply for CTET July 2024

CTET July 2024: How to apply

All the interested candidates can apply online by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
  • Click on CTET 2024 link available on the home p
  • age.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
  • Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates belonging to the General/OBC category will have to pay 1000/- as an examination fee for only paper I or II and for both papers 1200/-. SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person category candidates will have to pay 500/- as an examination fee for only Paper I or II and 600/- for both Paper I and II. The mode of payment should be online- Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CTET.

Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Competitive Exams / CTET July 2024 application process ends today, direct link here
