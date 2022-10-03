CBSE releases important notice on CTET exam, see details here

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published a notification addressed to candidates who qualified in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), the national-level teacher selection exam, in previous years.

As per the policy of the board, candidates who passed the test in 2011-16 and onwards can apply for mark sheets online on the CTET website using the link: https://ctet.nic.in/duplicate-marks-sheet-and-certificate/ , it said.

There is no provision of applying for CTET marks sheets and other documents for the said years offline, it added.

“No offline application for documents of certificates and marksheets of CTET examination from the year 2011 to 2016 and onward will be accepted in this office. If Candidates apply offline for duplicate certificate and mark sheet their application and DD will not be accepted,” an official statement said.

The 2022 edition of CBSE CTET is scheduled for December.

The Board will announce exact exam date and time for the exam on the admit card of the candidate. As per the official notice on CTET 2022, the test will be conducted in 20 languages.

The detailed Information Bulletin containing details of examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be available on ctet.nic.in.

The application fee for CTET 2022 for General/OBC category candidates for Paper I or II is ₹1,000 and ₹1,200 for both papers. For SC/ST/Diff. Abled persons, the application fees for one papers is ₹500 and for both papers, it is ₹600.