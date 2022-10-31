CBSE to begin CTET 2022 registration today on ctet.nic.in

CTET 2022: Registration for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2022 will begin today, October 31. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release CTET 2022 application form for the December examination on ctet.nic.in.

The last date to apply for CTET 2022 is November 24. Candidates can pay the application fee till November 25.

The entrance exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode between December 2022 and January 2023. The exact date of examination will be mentioned on the admit cards of the candidates.

The registration fee of CTET 2022 for general and OBC candidates is ₹1,000 for either paper 1 or 2 and ₹1,200 for both papers 1 and 2. For SC, ST and differently-abled candidates, the fee is ₹500 for one and ₹600 for both papers.

More details about the exam like syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination cities and important dates will be mentioned on the information bulletin, which will be released soon.