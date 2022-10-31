Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CBSE to begin CTET 2022 registration today on ctet.nic.in

CBSE to begin CTET 2022 registration today on ctet.nic.in

competitive exams
Published on Oct 31, 2022 08:18 AM IST

CTET 2022 application form will be released on ctet.nic.in. Information bulletin and other details will be available on the same website.

CBSE CTET 2022 registration begins today on ctet.nic.in(HT File)
CBSE CTET 2022 registration begins today on ctet.nic.in(HT File)
ByHT Education Desk

CTET 2022: Registration for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2022 will begin today, October 31. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release CTET 2022 application form for the December examination on ctet.nic.in.

The last date to apply for CTET 2022 is November 24. Candidates can pay the application fee till November 25.

The entrance exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode between December 2022 and January 2023. The exact date of examination will be mentioned on the admit cards of the candidates.

The registration fee of CTET 2022 for general and OBC candidates is 1,000 for either paper 1 or 2 and 1,200 for both papers 1 and 2. For SC, ST and differently-abled candidates, the fee is 500 for one and 600 for both papers.

More details about the exam like syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination cities and important dates will be mentioned on the information bulletin, which will be released soon.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ctet cbse ctet ctet.nic.in + 1 more
ctet cbse ctet ctet.nic.in

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out