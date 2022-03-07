CEED 2022 result to be declared on March 8 at www.ceed.iitb.ac.in, check details

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will announce the result of the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2022 tomorrow, March 8. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the examination schedule on the official website of CEED at www.ceed.iitb.ac.in. The CEED 2022 Score Card can be downloaded from March 12, 2022 from Candidate portal.

The CEED 2022 examination was held on Sunday, January 23 from 9 am to 12 noon. The final answer kay for the part I was announced on the January 31.

CEED 2022 result: Know how to download

Visit the official website of CEED 2022

On the homepage, click on the result tab

Key in your credentials and log in

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future use

CEED qualified students are eligible to apply for the MDes and PhD programmes in various institutes. The CEED 2022 score is valid for a period of one year from the date of declaration of the result.

