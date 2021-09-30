Chhattisgarh veterinary assistant surgeon exam on November 26

The exam for the selection of veterinary assistant surgeons will be held on November 26, the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) said on Wednesday in a notification. The exam will be held at Raipur for the selection of 24 veterinary assistant surgeons.

The exam will be held in a single shift-10 am to 1 pm.

The question paper will comprise of two parts: general knowledge of Chhattisgarh and related subject.

This exam was notified on July 24, 2021.

In another related development, the Commission is inviting applications for Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer (ADPPO). The application forms are available on the official website of the Commission and the deadline for the submission of the application forms is October 7. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 67 vacancies of Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer. The candidates have to pay the application fee of ₹400. Candidates from the SC/ ST and OBC category have to pay ₹300 as application fee.