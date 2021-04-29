CLAT 2021 registration extended till May 15, here’s how to apply

The Consortium of National Law Universities has extended the registration deadline to May 15, 2021. Candidates who still have not registered for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 can do it through the official site of consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The examination will be conducted on June 13, 2021.

This is the second time the last date to register has been extended. Earlier the last date to apply was till April 30, 2021. Candidates who have not applied for the examination can do it through these simple steps given below.

CLAT 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of CLAT on consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

• Click on register link and enter the mobile number and password.

• Now login to the account with the login credentials.

• Fill in the necessary details in the application form.

• Upload the documents and make the payment of fees.

• Once done, click on submit.

• Your application has been submitted.

• Download the page for further need.

The examination will be conducted in single-shift- from 2 pm to 4 pm. The UG and LLM exams will be conducted on this date. Candidates who have qualified the 10+2 or an equivalent examination can apply for the examination. CLAT is held for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes.