close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / CLAT 2024 registration ends on November 10, apply at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2024 registration ends on November 10, apply at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 08, 2023 08:26 PM IST

CLAT 2024 registration will end on November 10, 2023. Candidates can apply at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Consortium of NLUs will end the registration process for CLAT 2024 on November 10, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the Common Law Admission Test can do it through the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2024 registration ends on November 10, apply at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
CLAT 2024 registration ends on November 10, apply at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2024 will be conducted on December 3, 2023, from 2 pm to 4 pm at various exam centres nationwide. CLAT is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programs offered by 22 National Law Universities in India.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

CLAT 2024 registration: How to apply

All those candidates who wants to apply for the entrance test can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of Consortium of NLUs at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
  • Click on CLAT 2024 registration link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and register yourself.
  • Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For General/OBC/PWD/NRI category candidates, the application fees is 4000/- and for SC/ST/BPL category candidates, the application fee is 3500/-. The payment should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CLAT.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out