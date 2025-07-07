CLAT 2026: 5-month preparation strategy to crack the exam

Thousands of law aspirants prepare for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) every year. For some, this is not just an exam but a dream they have envisioned for their career, and it is their gateway to getting admission to India's premier law schools. There is no shortcut to hard work, and for many, preparing for CLAT can feel overwhelming. CLAT 2026: Here is a month-by-month strategy to prepare for your CLAT exam and maximize your chances of success.(Santosh Kumar)

Are 5 months enough to crack CLAT? The answer is yes, provided your approach is right and you’re consistent. With the right mindset and discipline, it is not impossible to get through your CLAT exam in a single attempt. Here is a month-by-month strategy to prepare for your CLAT exam and maximize your chances of success.

Month 1: Laying the Foundation

The first and most important step in preparing for CLAT is to understand the syllabus clearly. This exam is not just about memorising topics or collecting multiple books. It is about being aware, understanding basic legal concepts, and following legal news to build the right aptitude.

CLAT has five sections: English, General Knowledge, Mathematics, Logical Reasoning, and Legal Aptitude. Each section checks different skills and requires a different way of preparation. To begin with, spend time learning the exam pattern and make a study plan that gives enough time to each subject. Try to study for four to five hours every day. The goal is to stay clear and regular in your efforts, not to be perfect from the first day.

Choosing the right study material is just as important. Solve mock tests, read from reliable books, and explore online resources that follow the latest CLAT format. Good tools and practice will help you stay on track and improve step by step.

Month 2: Strengthening Core Skills

During this month, you should strengthen your basics and work on the areas you find difficult. For example, if Mathematics is challenging for you, give it more time and practice regularly. Make sure your study schedule is realistic, so you can manage both your studies and other responsibilities smoothly.

Try to read the newspaper every day and stay updated with current events. This will help improve your general awareness and ability to think clearly about legal issues, which is important for CLAT.

It’s just as important to take full-length mock tests at least once a week. These tests will show you where you are doing well and where you need to improve. After each test, take time to review your mistakes and try to fix them.

Talking to other CLAT aspirants can also be helpful. Being part of a study group lets you clear doubts, share useful material, and learn different ways to approach a topic.

Month 3: Amplifying Speed and Accuracy

The focus around this time is to dive deep into your preparation with greater emphasis on speed and accuracy. Aim to solve 2 mock exams per week and spend time analyzing patterns, mistakes, and the areas that need improvement. Focus on improving reading techniques like skimming and scanning, especially for legal and comprehension sections.

Start planning your exam-day strategy—decide which sections to attempt first and how much time to allocate to each during the exam.

Month 4: Focused Review and Consolidation

This is your make-or-break month, an important leg of your preparation that will define the outcome of the exam. Prioritize a thorough revision of your notes and make sure you’re up to date with the last six months of current affairs.

Amidst the pressure, it’s necessary to also stay positive in the final stages of your preparation. You have worked hard; now is the time to believe in yourself as you move to the final step.

Month 5: Polishing the Craft

This is your final lap of preparation, and during this time, the focus should be entirely on revision. Don’t try to learn anything new; instead, concentrate on polishing chapters you already know by regularly practicing mock tests and sharpening your mind.

It's all about building confidence in this phase, which can be achieved through rigorous revision. Stay calm and composed—CLAT tests mental stamina as much as academic knowledge. You have prepared well, and now it’s time to trust your preparation.

Takeaway

If cracking CLAT is your goal, now’s a good time to get started. Stay consistent, follow your plan, and trust the process. With five months of focused preparation, mixing reading, revision, and regular practice, you can set yourself up for success. Don’t wait for the “perfect” time or ideal setup. Begin now, keep at it, and stay on track.

(Author Amitendra Kumar is UG Product Head at Career Launcher. Views expressed here are personal.)