TS ICET result 2025 announced at icet.tgche.ac.in, check details here

TS ICET Result 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE, previously TSCHE) has announced the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET or TG ICET) result. TS ICET result 2025 announced at icet.tgche.ac.in. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Candidates can check and download the TG ICET rank card from the official website, icet.tgche.ac.in. TS ICET result 2025 live updates

To check the results online, candidates need to use their hall ticket numbers, registration numbers and dates of birth as login details.

Here is the direct link to check the TS ICET result 2025

TSCHE previously released the ICET provisional answer key along with question papers and candidates' responses and invited objections on the payment of ₹500 per question between June 22 and 26.

TGCHE said the fee collected against valid objections will be refunded.

TS ICET Result 2025: How to download rank card

Go to the TS ICET official website, icet.tgche.ac.in.

Click on the TS ICET result/rank card download link.

Enter your login credentials.

Check and download your result.

Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, conducted TS ICET 2025 on behalf of the TSCHE. This exam is used for admission to MBA and MCA programmes offered by universities in Telangana and their affiliated colleges.

It was held on June 8 and 9. On both days, it was held in two shifts: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The question paper of TS ICET had three sections – section A (Analytical Ability), section B (Mathematical Ability) and section C (Communication Ability).

Next, the council will start the online counselling process for MBA and MCA admissions. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the TSCHE website for information related to the counselling process.