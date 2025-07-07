Search
XAT 2026: How to register when application window opens at xatonline.in, check important dates & other details

ByHT Education Desk
Published on: Jul 07, 2025 02:42 PM IST

XAT 2026: Check the steps to register when application window opens at xatonline.in. Important dates and other details are given below

XLRI-Xavier School of Management is expected to begin the registration process for Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT 2026) soon. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to submit their applications on the official website at xatonline.in.

XAT 2026: Check the steps to register when application window opens at xatonline.in. (Image source: xatonline.in)
As per the official website, registration dates for XAT 2026 will be announced soon. 

Following are the important dates: 

Registration closes on: November 30, 2025

Admit card download: December 20, 2025 (Tentative)

XAT Exam date: January 4 , 2026 (2.00 PM to 5.00 PM)

XAT 2026: Exam cities

XAT 2026 will be conducted in multiple cities across India. These include Agra, Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Aligarh, Allahabad, Ambala, Amravati, Amritsar, Anantapur, Arrah, Aurangabad City (Maharashtra), Baddi, Balasore, Bareilly, Bhatinda, Bhagalpur, Bhilai Nagar, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bikaner, Bilaspur, Bengaluru, Berhampur, Chandigarh/Mohali, Chennai, Chikkaballapur, Coimbatore, Cuttack, Darbhanga, Davanagere, Dehradun, Delhi-NCR, Dhanbad, Dhenkanal, Dibrugarh, Durgapur/Asansol, Ernakulam, Gandhinagar, Goa, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Gwalior, Haldwani, Hazaribagh, Hisar, Hooghly, Hubballi (Hubli), Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Jodhpur, Jorhat, Kalaburagi (Gulbarga), Kalyani, Kannur, Kanpur, Karimnagar, Kolhapur, Kolkata, Kota, Kottayam, Kurnool, Kurukshetra, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Mehsana, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Muzaffarpur, Mumbai, Mysuru (Mysore), Nagpur, Naharlagun, Nanded, Nashik, Patiala, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Rajkot, Ranchi, Roorkee, Rourkela, Salem, Sambalpur, Shimla, Shillong, Sikar, Siliguri, Surat, Tejpur, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Tirupathi, Tiruvallur, Udaipur, Udupi, Ujjain, Vadodara, Varanasi, Vellore, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam, as informed in the official website.

Notably, XLRI will conduct XAT 2026 on behalf of Xavier Association of Management Institutes or XAMI.

XAT 2026: Steps to register online

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to register online for XAT 2026

  1. Visit the official website of XAT at xatonline.in.
  2. On the home page, click on registration link.
  3. Enter the details as asked to register yourself. 
  4. A system-generated email/message will be sent to you.
  5. Verify your email by clicking on the link provided, then proceed to complete the application process.
  6. Fill in the application form, review carefully, and click on submit.
  7. Download the confirmation page, and keep a printout of the same for future reference. 

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of XAT 2026. 

Get latest news on<"https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/competitive-exams/rrb-ntpc-admit-card-news-2025-live-exam-city-slip-date-news-official-website-sarkari-result-future-com-101748750935102.html">RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
