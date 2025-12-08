CLAT 2026 exam concludes, check answer key release date

The Consortium of National Law Universities has concluded the CLAT 2026 exam. The Common Law Admission Test was held on December 7, 2025.

As per a press statement released, the exam was conducted across 156 centres in 25 states, 93 cities and 4 Union Territories. A total of 92,344 candidates applied for the examination and this year out of which 75,009 candidates registered for the UG program and 17,335 candidates applied for the PG program.

The Corsortium will release the provisional answer key on its official website on Wednesday, December 10, 2025 at 5 pm. Candidates who wish to raise objections regarding the questions or the provisional answer key(s) may do so through the designated portal created for this purpose. The objection submission portal will open at 5 pm on December 10 and close at 5 pm on December 12, 2025.

CLAT 2026 exam: How to download answer key To download the provisional answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

2. Click on CLAT 2026 answer key available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your provisional key will be displayed.

5. Once done, check the answer key and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CLAT.