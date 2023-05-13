Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CMAT 2023 Answer Key released at cmat.nta.nic.in, raise objections till May 14

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 13, 2023 09:48 AM IST

CMAT 2023 Answer Key has been released. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key till May 14, 2023.

National Testing Agency, NTA has released CMAT 2023 Answer Key. The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT)-2023 answer key can be downloaded by candidates on the official site of NTA CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in.

CMAT 2023 Answer Key released at cmat.nta.nic.in, raise objections till May 14(Shutterstock)
The objection window will remain opened till May 14, 2023. The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. The payment of processing fee may be made through Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking till tomorrow.

CMAT 2023 Answer Key: How to download

Candidates can download the answer key through the simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of NTA CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on CMAT 2023 Answer Key link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the answer key and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
mba
Saturday, May 13, 2023
