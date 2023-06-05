National Testing Agency, NTA has released CMAT 2023 Final Answer Key. Candidates who have appeared for Common Management Admission Test 2023 can download the final answer key through the official site of NTA at nta.ac.in. CMAT 2023 Final Answer Key released at nta.ac.in, download link here (Shutterstock)

The entrance test for admission to management courses offered by AICTE-approved institutions was held on May 4, 2023. This year, a total of 75,209 candidates had registered for the exam and of them 58,035 had taken the examination. The provisional answer key was released on May 12 and the last date to raise objections was till May 14, 2023. The result was announced on June 1, 2023.

Candidates who want to download the final answer key can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of NTA at nta.ac.in.

Click on CMAT 2023 Final Answer Key link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of CMAT.