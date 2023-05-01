CMAT 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued admit cards for the Common Management Admission Test or CMAT 2023. Candidates can login to cmat.nta.nic.in and download it. CMAT 2023 admit cards out on cmat.nta.nic.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto/For representation)

CMAT admit card 2023 download link

The entrance test is held for admission to management programmes offered by institutions affiliated to the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

NTA had previously issued exam city information slips for the test. The exam is scheduled for May 4 in two shifts. The first shift is from 9 am to 12 pm and the second one is from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The duration of CMAT 2023 is 3 hours and the medium of instruction is English.

Candidates can download their admit cards using their application number and date of birth.

CMAT admit card 2023: How to download

Go to cmat.nta.nic.in. Open the admit card download link, enter application number and date of birth. Login and download your hall ticket.

On the exam day, a printout of the hall ticket along with other asked document(s) will be required to get entry inside the venue, and for attendance.

For any assistance regarding CMAT, applicants can contact NTA at 011 40759000 or write to cmat@nta.ac.in.