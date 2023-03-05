CMAT 2023 registration ends tomorrow, direct link to apply on cmat.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window of Common Management Admission Test or CMAT 2023 tomorrow, March 6. Those who are yet to apply can submit their forms up to 5 pm tomorrow. Exam fee can be paid till 11:50 pm. The official website of CMAT 2023 is cmat.nta.nic.in.

Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is held by NTA at national level for admission to management programme(s) offered by institutions affiliated to the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

As per the schedule of exam-related activities, the application form correction window will be available from March 7 to 9. Admit card download date and exam schedule will be announced later.

The duration of CMAT 2023 will be 3 hours and the medium of instructions will be English only.

For more details regarding CMAT 2023, candidates can check the information bulletin hosted on the exam website. For assistance, they can contact NTA at 011 40759000 or write to cmat@nta.ac.in.

Apply for CMAT 2023.