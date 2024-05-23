CMAT 2024 answer key released, direct link to download and steps to raise objections

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2024 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check the answer key can visit exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/. The objections must be raised from May 23, 2024, to May 25, 2024 (up to 9 pm). The last date for the payment is up to May 25, 2024 (up to 11.50 pm).(Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2024) was conducted on May 15, 2024, in two shifts in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at various centres located in 186 Cities across the country.

According to the official notification, interested candidates who wish to submit challenges to the provisional answer keys can do so by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200/- (Rupees Two Hundred Only) per question challenged.

The objections must be raised from May 23, 2024, to May 25, 2024 (up to 9 pm). The last date for the payment is up to May 25, 2024 (up to 11.50 pm).

“The payment for the processing fee may be made through, Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking till 25th May, 2024 (up to 11:50 PM). No challenge will entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The fee towards the challenge will not be accepted through any other mode,” mentioned the official notification.

Steps to raise objections to the answer key as mentioned by NTA:

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/

Find the link to check the answer key on the homepage and submit your login details

Click ‘View/Challenge Answer Key’ button

The Option(s) next to the Question ID under the column ‘Correct Option(s)’ stands for the most appropriate Answer Key to be used by NTA.

If you wish to challenge this option, you may use any one or more of the Option given in the next five columns by clicking the check box

You may want to upload supporting documents in which you can select ‘Choose File’ and upload (all documents to be put in a single pdf file)

After clicking on your desired Option(s) ID for Challenge scroll down and click on ‘Submit and Review Claims’ and move to next screen. You must ensure to select all the required options(s) before moving further

You will see a display of all the Question ID and Option(s) you have challenged. You may still modify your selection by clicking on ‘Modify Claim’. Once you have selected all the Option(s) ID for Challenge you can click on ‘Save Claim and Pay Fee’

Click on ‘Save Claim and Pay Fee’ to select payment options. No modification will be allowed after payment

Select Mode of Payment and Pay a non-refundable processing fee @ ₹200/- for each question challenged. Make payment through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI

For more information, visit the official website.