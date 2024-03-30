National Testing Agency, NTA has started the registration process for CMAT 2024 on March 29, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Common Management Admission Test-2024 can get the direct link on the official website of NTA exams at exams.nta.ac.in and also on cmat.ntaonline.in. CMAT 2024: Registration begins, direct link here

As per the official notice, the last date to apply is till April 18, 2024. The correction window will open on April 19 and will close on April 21, 2024.

The examination will be conducted on May 2024. The dates have not been announced yet. CMAT 2024 will comprise of questions from Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness and Innovation & Entrepreneurship. The medium of the question paper will be English only. Each question will carry 4 marks and for each correct answer, 4 marks will be given and for incorrect answer, 1 mark will be deducted from the total score.

The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline. Candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor’s Degree, whose result will be declared before commencement of admission for academic year 2024-25, can also apply for CMAT-2024. There is no age limit to apply for the exam.

CMAT 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in.

Click on CMAT 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

Click on submit and now login to the page.

Fill the application fee and click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for general male candidates is ₹2000/- and female candidates is ₹1000/-. The fee for Gen-EWS/ SC/ST/PwD /OBC-(NCL) is ₹1000/- for male, female and third gender. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CMAT.