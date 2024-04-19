The National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the CMAT 2024 registration date. The last date to apply has been extended till April 23, 2024. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of NTA Exams at exams.nta.ac.in. CMAT 2024 registration date extended, notice here

As per the official notice, the revised last date is till April 23, 2024 upto 9.50 pm. The last date for final transaction of fees is till April 23. Correction window will open on April 24 and will close on April 26, 2024. Candidates can make corrections in the details submitted by them in their Application Form online through the Correction Window.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline. Candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor’s Degree, whose result will be declared before commencement of admission for academic year 2024-25, can also apply for CMAT-2024. There is no age limit to apply for the exam.

CMAT 2024: How to apply

All the interested candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in.

Click on CMAT 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

Click on submit and now login to the page.

Fill the application fee and click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for general male candidates is ₹2000/- and female candidates is ₹1000/-. The fee for Gen-EWS/ SC/ST/PwD /OBC-(NCL) is ₹1000/- for male, female and third gender.

CMAT 2024 examination will be conducted in May 2024. The date have not been announced yet. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CMAT.