CMAT 2024 registration ends today, apply at exams.nta.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 23, 2024 03:35 PM IST

CMAT 2024 registration will end today, April 23, 2024. The direct link to apply is given here.

National Testing Agency, NTA will end the registration process for CMAT 2024 on April 23, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Common Management Admission Test (CMAT)-2024 can find the direct link on the official website of NTA exams at exams.nta.ac.in. The online submission of application form link will be active till 9.50 pm.

The final transaction fees can be done till 11.50 pm.

The correction window will open on April 24 and close on April 26, 2024. During the period when the correction/editing window is available, candidates can make corrections to the details submitted in their application form online through the Correction Window.

All the interested candidates who want to apply for CMAT must hold a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline. Candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor’s Degree, whose result will be declared before commencement of admission for academic year 2024-25, can also apply for CMAT-2024. There is no age limit to apply for the exam.

Direct link to check CMAT 2024 registration

CMAT 2024 registration: How to apply

All the interested candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on CMAT 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.
  • Click on submit and now login to the page.
  • Fill the application fee and click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for general male candidates is 2000/- and female candidates is 1000/-. The fee for Gen-EWS/ SC/ST/PwD /OBC-(NCL) is 1000/- for male, female and third gender. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CMAT.

Exam and College Guide
