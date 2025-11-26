National Testing Agency, NTA will open the correction window for CMAT 2026 on November 26, 2025. Candidates who want to make corrections in the application form can do it through the official website of CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in. CMAT 2026 correction window opens today at cmat.nta.nic.in, here's how to make modifications

The correction window will close on November 28, 2025. To make corrections, candidates can follow the steps given below.

CMAT 2026: How to make corrections 1. Visit the official website of CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on registration link available on the home page.

3. Enter the login details and click on submit.

4. Once done, the application form will be displayed.

5. Check the application form and make the corrections where required.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The exam dates and other dates have not been released by the NTA yet.

The CMAT exam comprises 100 questions, with a maximum of 400 marks. The medium of the question paper will be in English only. Each question will carry 4 marks, and for each correct response, candidates will get 4 marks. For each incorrect answer, 1 mark will be deducted from the total score. Unanswered/unattempted will be given no marks.

CMAT-2026 will be conducted by NTA as a three-hour entrance Examination in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode to evaluate the candidates’ ability across various segments like Quantitative Technique and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness and Innovation & Entrepreneurship, for admission to the Management Courses in the Academic Session 2026-27. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CMAT.