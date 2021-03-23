IND USA
CMAT admit card 2021.(PTI file)
CMAT admit card 2021 likely to be released tomorrow, here's how to download

  • CMAT admit card 2021: Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the CMAT 2021 examination will be able to download their hall tickets online at cmat.nta.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 01:00 PM IST

CMAT admit card 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the admit card for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, on its official website.

Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the CMAT 2021 examination will be able to download their hall tickets online at cmat.nta.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the agency will conduct the CMAT 2021 examination on March 31, 2021, in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9 am to 12/12:30 pm and the second shift is scheduled to be conducted from 3 to 6/6:30 pm.

"The candidates who have opted for the additional section namely “Innovation and Entrepreneurship” will get 30 minutes extra," reads the schedule.

How to download CMAT admit card 2021 after it is released:

Visit the official website at cmat.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link to download the CMAT admit card

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The CMAT admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its printout for future use.

