CMAT admit card 2021 likely to be released tomorrow, here's how to download
- CMAT admit card 2021: Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the CMAT 2021 examination will be able to download their hall tickets online at cmat.nta.nic.in.
CMAT admit card 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the admit card for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, on its official website.
Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the CMAT 2021 examination will be able to download their hall tickets online at cmat.nta.nic.in.
According to the schedule, the agency will conduct the CMAT 2021 examination on March 31, 2021, in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9 am to 12/12:30 pm and the second shift is scheduled to be conducted from 3 to 6/6:30 pm.
"The candidates who have opted for the additional section namely “Innovation and Entrepreneurship” will get 30 minutes extra," reads the schedule.
How to download CMAT admit card 2021 after it is released:
Visit the official website at cmat.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link to download the CMAT admit card
A new page will appear on the display screen
Key in your credentials and login
The CMAT admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen
Download the hall ticket and take its printout for future use.
CMAT admit card 2021 likely to be released tomorrow, here's how to download
- CMAT admit card 2021: Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the CMAT 2021 examination will be able to download their hall tickets online at cmat.nta.nic.in.
GPSC Civil Services prelim answer key 2021 released, check here
- GPSC Civil Services prelim answer key 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the GPSC Civil Services preliminary examination will be able to check their answer keys online at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
RPSC AO answer key 2021 released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, check here
- RPSC AO answer key 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the RPSC AO recruitment examination can download the answer key online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
IBPS PO Score Card 2020 released on ibps.in, direct link to check here
RRB NTPC 6th phase exam dates released, exam city link to be activated today
TSPSC admit card 2021 for non-teaching staff exam released, here's direct link
- TSPSC admit card 2021: Candidates can download the TSPSC admit card 2021 for non-teaching staff posts online at tspsc.gov.in.
JEE Main March answer key 2021: Last day to raise objections, here's direct link
- JEE Mains March answer key 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination can raise objections against the JEE Main March answer key online at jeemain.nta.nic.in till 1 pm.
With medical team around, 4 Covid-19 patients answer MP exam
Public Service Commission Prelim exam held in Maharashtra
RBI Grade B Admit Card 2021 released for Phase 2 exam on rbi.org.in
- Reserve Bank of India has released RBI Grade B Admit Card 2021 on Saturday, March 20, 2021. The admit card will be available from March 20 to April 1, 2021.
SSC Stenographer Grade C and D results declared at ssc.nic.in
- SSC Stenographer Grade C and D result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday, March 19 declared the result of Computer Based test for Stenographer (Grade C and D) examination 2019.
AIBE XV results expected to be declared soon at allindiabarexamination.com
- AIBE XV results date: The Bar Council of India is expected to soon declare the results of the All India Bar Exam (AIBE)-XV on its official website.
JEE Main 2021: Last minute math revision tips for B.E/B.Tech aspirants
GPAT 2021 Results expected today, here's direct link for final answer key
- GPAT 2021 Results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2021 results on Friday, March 19.