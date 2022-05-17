Home / Education / Competitive Exams / COMDEK 2022: Application correction window activated at comedk.org
competitive exams

COMDEK 2022: Application correction window activated at comedk.org

  • COMDEK 2022: Application correction process started at comedk.org, Steps and direct link here.
COMDEK 2022: Application correction window activated at comedk.org
COMDEK 2022: Application correction window activated at comedk.org
Published on May 17, 2022 01:27 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has activated the online application correction window for students who have already registered for the Undergraduate Entrance Test for Engineering Courses (UGET 2022) and wish to change details on the application form.

Candidates can edit their COMDEK 2022 application forms till May 19. COMDEK 2022 admit card will be available from June 9, 2022 at 2pm and the last date for downloading of Online Test Admission Ticket(TAT) is June 18.

The COMEDK UGET & Uni-GAUGE E 2022 Engineering Entrance Exam 2022 will be held on June 19 in two sessions from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Here's the direct link to edit the application form

COMEDK UGET 2022: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website at comedk.org

Step 2: Log in using credentials

Step 3: Edit COMDEK UGET 2022 application from

Step 4: Keep the hard copy of the same for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
application correction window
application correction window
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out