Home / Education / Competitive Exams / COMDEK UGET 2023 registration process ends tomorrow, apply at comedk.org

COMDEK UGET 2023 registration process ends tomorrow, apply at comedk.org

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 23, 2023 09:06 PM IST

COMDEK UGCET 2023: Last date to register April 24.

The consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will end the COMEDK 2023 registration process tomorrow, April 24 at 4: 30 pm. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at comedk.org.

COMDEK UGET 2023 registration process ends on April 24
COMDEK UGET 2023 registration process ends on April 24

The COMDEK UGCET 2023 admit card will be available on May 18, 2023. The examination will be conducted on May 28, 2023. The provisional answer key will be released on May 30.

Direct link here

COMEDK 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of COMEDK at comedk.org.

On the homepage, click on the COMDEK UGCET 2023 registration link

Register yourself and fill in the application form.

Upload documents and pay the applictaion fee

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
registration
registration
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 23, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out