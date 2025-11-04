The Central Reserve Police Force has released SSC GD Admit Card 2025 for DV/DME. Candidates who want to appear for document verification and detailed medical examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of CRPF at rect.crpf.gov.in. CRPF releases SSC GD Admit Card 2025 for DV/DME at rect.crpf.gov.in, download link here

The The DV/DME events of CT(GD) Exam-2025 in CAPFS, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in NCB for PET/PST qualified/shortlisted candidates is scheduled from November 12, 2025 onwards.

The official notice reads, "The E-Admit cards for DV/DME stage can be downloaded by shortlisted candidates from the link https://www.crpfonline.com/const_gd_capfs assfassamrifle_2025_dme_0447.php available on CRPF website (i.e. https://rect.crpf.gov.in). All candidates are directed to bring printed copy of E-Admit card at the time of DV/DME. Candidates will not be permitted for DV/DME without their Admit Cards."

To download the admit card candidate can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CRPF at rect.crpf.gov.in.

2. Click on CRPF releases SSC GD Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 53690 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.