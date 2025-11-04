CRPF releases SSC GD Admit Card 2025 for DV/DME at rect.crpf.gov.in, download link here

The Central Reserve Police Force has released SSC GD Admit Card 2025 for DV/DME. Candidates who want to appear for document verification and detailed medical examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of CRPF at rect.crpf.gov.in.
The The DV/DME events of CT(GD) Exam-2025 in CAPFS, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in NCB for PET/PST qualified/shortlisted candidates is scheduled from November 12, 2025 onwards.
The official notice reads, "The E-Admit cards for DV/DME stage can be downloaded by shortlisted candidates from the link https://www.crpfonline.com/const_gd_capfs assfassamrifle_2025_dme_0447.php available on CRPF website (i.e. https://rect.crpf.gov.in). All candidates are directed to bring printed copy of E-Admit card at the time of DV/DME. Candidates will not be permitted for DV/DME without their Admit Cards."