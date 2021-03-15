CSBC Fireman recruitment examination 2021 to be held on June 6, check details

CSBC Fireman recruitment examination 2021: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) on Sunday released the examination date for the recruitment of firemen in Bihar Fire Services on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can check the exam date notification online at csbc.bih.nic.in.

According to the notice, the board will conduct the CSBC Fireman recruitment examination on June 6, 2021, at various centres. The admit cards for the examination will be released in due course of time on board's official website.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2380 vacancies for the post of firemen, out of which, 1487 vacancies are for males, and 893 for female candidates.

The selection process will be of two stages, firstly, candidates who will register for the recruitment drive will have to appear for the written examination. The candidates who will clear the written examination will then appear for the physical eligibility test. However, the final merit list will be prepared on the basis of the physical eligibility test only.