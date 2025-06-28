CSIR NET 2025 application correction window opens today at csirnet.nta.ac.in, direct link to make edits

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will allow application correction for CSIR UGC NET 2025 from Saturday, June 28, 2025. Candidates who wish to make corrections/modifications on their applications for Council of Scientific and Industrial Research- University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test can do so on the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in CSIR NET 2025 application correction window will open today at csirnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates can click on the direct link given below to make edits/modifications.

As per the revised schedule, candidates can make corrections till June 29, 2025, up to 11:59 PM.

The NTA said that once correction window closes, no communication for further corrections would be entertained.

Also read: CBSE asks students to apply for Central Sector Scholarship scheme, here's what you need to know

The agency had also stated that information such as name, contact details / address, category, PwD status, educational qualification details, date of birth, choice of exam cities, etc. provided by the candidate in the online Application Form will be treated as final, and any request for change in such particulars after the closure of correction period will not be considered.

Also read: TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: Registration begins; direct link, important dates, documents required

Previously, the window to make application corrections was scheduled from June 25 to June 26, 2025.

Notably, CSIR NET 2025 is scheduled to be conducted from July 26 to 28, 2025, in bilingual (English and Hindi) medium. The exam will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode, and consist of three parts with objective-type, multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

Also read: RRB Technician registration for 6238 vacancies begins, link to apply

CSIR NET 2025: How to make corrections on applications

Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in. On the home page, click on the login link for the CSIR UGC NET June exam 2025. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Go to your application, and make the corrections as required. Review carefully, and submit Download the confirmation page, and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET 2025.