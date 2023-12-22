close_game
CSIR UGC NET 2023 Admit Card released at csirnet.nta.ac.in, download link here

CSIR UGC NET 2023 Admit Card released at csirnet.nta.ac.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Dec 22, 2023 08:32 AM IST

CSIR UGC NET 2023 Admit Card has been released at csirnet.nta.ac.in. The download link is given here.

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the CSIR UGC NET 2023 Admit Card. Candidates who will appear for Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination December 2023 can download the admit card through the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

The written examination will be conducted on December 26, 27 and 28, 2023 at various exam centres across the country. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- Shift 1 will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and Shift 2 will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Direct link to download CSIR UGC NET 2023 Admit Card

CSIR UGC NET 2023 Admit Card: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on CSIR UGC NET 2023 Admit Card link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Admit Card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions. Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their Admit Card and keep it in good condition for future reference. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CSIR UGC NET.

