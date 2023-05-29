CSIR UGC NET 2023 city intimation slip released at csirnet.nta.nic.in, get link

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination December, 2022 – June, 2023 for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship city intimation slip 2023 today, May 29, 2023. Candidates can download the CSIR-UGC NET Exam city intimation slip from the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in. CSIR NET 2023 city intimation slip released at csirnet.nta.nic.in, link here

Candidates can download their city intimation slip same using their Application No. and Date of Birth.

The CSIR NET 2023 examination will be held from June 6 to June 8. Candidates can check the detailed schedule below:

Subject Date Life Science June 6 Chemical Science June 7 Mathematical Science June 7 Physical Science June 8 Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Plantery Sciences June 8

CSIR NET 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “JOINT CSIR UGC NET December 2022/June 2023 Examination (City Intimation)”

Key in your login details

Your CSIR NET 2023 city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print for future reference.