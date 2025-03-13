CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2024: Objection window closes tomorrow at csirnet.nta.ac.in, direct link here

The National Testing Agency, NTA, will be closing the window to challenge the CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2024 on Friday, March 14, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Joint CSIR UGC NET Examination in December 2024 and wish to raise objections can do so through the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2024: The window to challenge the provisional key will close at csirnet.nta.ac.in. (HT file)

Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹200/- per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee.

The processing fee payment should be paid through Credit Card/ Debit Card/ Net Banking/ UPI payment modes.

According to the NTA, the challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts. In case the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the answer key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly.

“Based on the revised final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/ non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalised by the experts after the challenge will be final,” the NTA said.

Notably, the NTA had uploaded the provisional answer keys along with the question papers with recorded responses on March 11, 2025.

The CSIR UGC NET examination was conducted on February 28, March 1 and 2, 2025 in 326 examination centres located in 164 cities across the country for 2,38,451 candidates.

The exam was held in Computer Based test mode.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET.