The National Testing Agency, NTA, has released the CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2024. Candidates who appeared for the Joint CSIR UGC NET Examination in December 2024 can download the provisional key through the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in. CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2024 released at csirnet.nta.ac.in, download link here

As per the official notice, the Agency has uploaded the provisional answer keys along with the question papers with recorded responses. The objection window is open and candidates can raise objections till March 14, 2025. Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹200/- per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee.

The processing fee payment may be paid through Credit Card/ Debit Card/ Net Banking/ UPI payment modes.

CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2024: How to download

To download the provisional answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

2. Click on CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2024 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the answer key and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The official notice reads, "challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the answer key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/ non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalised by the experts after the challenge will be final."

The CSIR UGC NET examination was held on February 28, March 1 and 2, 2025 in 326 examination centres located in 164 cities across the country for 2,38,451 candidates. The exam was held in Computer Based test mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CSIR UGC NET.