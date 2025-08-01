National Testing Agency, NTA has released CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2025 for june exam on August 1, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination, June-2025 can check and download the answer key through the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in. CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2025 for june exam out at csirnet.nta.ac.in, download link here

Along with the provisional key, candidates recorded responses have also been released. The objection window has been opened and candidates can raise objections against the provisional answer key. The window to raise objection will close on August 3, 2025.

To raise objection, candidates will have to pay ₹200/- per question as non refundable processing fee. The processing fee can be paid through credit card/ debit card/ net banking/ UPI payment modes. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee.

As per the official notice, challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of Subject Experts. If the challenges of any candidates is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidates will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The Key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final.

CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2025: How to download

To download the provisional key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

2. Click on CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the answer key and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CSIR UGC NET.