CSIR UGC NET December 2023 provisional answer key released, direct link here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the Joint Central Scientific and Industrial Research–University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (Joint CSIR-UGC NET) December 2023 on January 6. Candidates can check the CSIR UGC NET December 2023 answer key through the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates can check the answer key on official website

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET, December, 2023 examination was conducted on December 26th, 27 and 28.

“The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the Joint Central Scientific & Industrial Research–University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (Joint CSIR-UGC NET, December, 2023) on 26th, 27th & 28th December, 2023 in 356 examination Centers located in 176 Cities across the Country for 2,19,146 candidates in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode”, reads the official notification.

Applicants can challenge the Answer Key by paying a non-fee of ₹200 for each question. The answer key challenge window will be open till January 8, 2024.

CSIR UGC NET 2023 answer key: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the CSIR UGC NET 2023 answer key link on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.