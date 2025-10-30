Edit Profile
    CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Application correction window open, make modifications by Nov 1 | Check steps here

    CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Application correction window is open at csirnet.nta.nic.in. The last date to make corrections is November 1, 2025. 

    Published on: Oct 30, 2025 2:57 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    National Testing Agency, NTA, has opened the application correction window for CSIR UGC NET December 2025. Candidates who applied for Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2025 and wish to make corrections on their application forms can do so on the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

    CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Application correction window is now open. Make corrections through the direct link here. (HT file)
    The last date to make corrections is November 1, 2025, up to 11:50 PM.

    DIRECT LINK TO MAKE APPLICATION CORRECTION

    Details that can be corrected:

    The NTA is allowing correction of the following particulars:

    1. Candidate Name
    2. Father's Name
    3. Mother's Name
    4. Photograph - Image Upload
    5. Signature - Image Upload
    6. Graduation Details
    7. Post-Graduation Details
    8. Date of Birth
    9. Gender
    10. Category
    11. Sub-category / PwBD

    Candidates shall be allowed to change examination cities based on their Permanent and Present address filled earlier during registration period.

    Details that cannot be changed:

    1. Mobile Number
    2. E-Mail address
    3. Address (Permanent and Present)

    Candidates must note that no correction in particulars will be allowed after the facility is closed. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI, the NTA informed.

    This is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardship faced by them, therefore the corrections should be done carefully.

    CSIR UGC NET December 2025: How to make corrections

    Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to make corrections for CSIR UGC NET:

    1. Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

    2. On the home page, click on the link titled ‘Correction Window for Joint CSIR UGC-NET December 2025’ .

    3. Enter your details to log in, and submit.

    4. Make the desired corrections and pay the fee.

    5. Review the corrections carefully, and submit.

    6. Download the confirmation page.

    7. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

    For clarifications related to Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2025, NTA advises candidates to email at csirnet@nta.ac.in.

