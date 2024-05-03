 CSIR UGC NET June 2024 Exam: Registration underway at csirnet.nta.ac.in, direct link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
CSIR UGC NET June 2024 Exam: Registration underway at csirnet.nta.ac.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
May 03, 2024 10:14 AM IST

CSIR UGC NET June 2024 Exam registration is underway. The direct link is given here.

National Testing Agency, NTA has started the registration process for CSIR UGC NET June 2024 Exam on May 1, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2024 can find the direct link on the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

CSIR UGC NET June 2024 Exam: Registration underway, direct link here
CSIR UGC NET June 2024 Exam: Registration underway, direct link here

The last date to apply is till May 21, 2024. The payment window will available from May 22 to May 23, 2024. The correction window will open on May 25 and will close on May 27, 2024.

The examination will be conducted on June 25, 26 and 27, 2024. The Test will consist of three parts. All the parts will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. There will be no break between papers.

Direct link to apply for CSIR UGC NET June 2024 Exam

CSIR UGC NET June 2024 Exam: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on CSIR UGC NET June 2024 Exam registration link available on the home page.
  • Enter the registration details and register yourself.
  • Once done, login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is 1150/- for general category, 600/- for General-EWS/OBC(NCL) category and 325/- for SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender. An applicant can apply for payment through net-banking/debit/credit card/UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CSIR UGC NET.

Official Notice Here 

Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Competitive Exams / CSIR UGC NET June 2024 Exam: Registration underway at csirnet.nta.ac.in, direct link here
