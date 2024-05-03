CSIR UGC NET June 2024 Exam: Registration underway at csirnet.nta.ac.in, direct link here

National Testing Agency, NTA has started the registration process for CSIR UGC NET June 2024 Exam on May 1, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2024 can find the direct link on the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in. CSIR UGC NET June 2024 Exam: Registration underway, direct link here

The last date to apply is till May 21, 2024. The payment window will available from May 22 to May 23, 2024. The correction window will open on May 25 and will close on May 27, 2024.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The examination will be conducted on June 25, 26 and 27, 2024. The Test will consist of three parts. All the parts will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. There will be no break between papers.

CSIR UGC NET June 2024 Exam: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on CSIR UGC NET June 2024 Exam registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and register yourself.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹1150/- for general category, ₹600/- for General-EWS/OBC(NCL) category and ₹325/- for SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender. An applicant can apply for payment through net-banking/debit/credit card/UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CSIR UGC NET.