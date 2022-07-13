CSIR-UGC NET 2022 June registration begins on csirnet.nta.nic.in, link here

CSIR-UGC NET June 2022: National Testing Agency has started the application process for joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2022 session. Candidates who want to appear in the exam can go to csirnet.nta.nic.in and complete the registration process.

The last date of CISR-UGC NET 2022 June registration is August 10 (11:50 pm). Exam schedule will be released later.

The application form correction window will be available from August 12-16.

The test will be held online, in CBT mode, for six papers – Chemical Sciences; Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences; Life Sciences; Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences.

Details of course code, eligibility criteria, pattern of question paper, fee, etc. are available in the information bulletin hosted on the website.

“Before applying for Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2022, candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria as mentioned in the Information Bulletin carefully. The exam fee is also required to be paid online only through payment gateway using debit/credit cards, internet banking or UPI," reads an official statement.

For information bulletin, notification and registration, click here.

