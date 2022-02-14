CSIR-UGC NET admit cards released at csirnet.nta.nic.in, direct link

National Testing Agency has released the CSIR-UGC NET June 2021 examination admit card. As per the official notification, the examination will be held on February 15,16, and 17 through computer-based test mode. Candidates who have applied for the examination can download the admit card from the official website of csirnet.nta.nic.in.

“The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the Phase II of Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021 Examination for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professor on 15, 16 and 17 February 2022 through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode,” reads the official notification.

Here is the direct link to download the admit card.

CSIR-UGC NET 2021: How to download the admit card

Visit the official website of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test at csirnet.nta.nic.in

On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Download Admit Card for Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2021’

Key in your credentials

Your admit card will be displayed on your screen

Download and print a copy for future references.

Candidates can check the detailed examination notification below: