CTET 2021: CBSE adds new exam centre in Leh, extends registration deadline

For the upcoming CTET 2021, scheduled to be held between December 16 to January 13, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced the addition of a new exam center in Leh, changes in the eligibility criteria and an extension in the deadline for submission of the application forms.

Teaching job aspirants who wish to appear for CTET can now register for the exam till October 25. The exam fees can be paid till October 26, 3.30 pm, the board has said.

“The candidates who have already applied for CTET December, 2021 and wish to change their city or make any correction in their particulars in the online application form can do so from 28.10.2021 to 03.11.2021. No corrections shall be allowed under any circumstances after this date,” the CBSE has said in a notification.

It has also allowed candidates with Post-Graduation with a minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade and three-year integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed to apply for CTET-December, 2021 as per eligibility criteria given in NCTE notifications released on October 13.

CTET is held for selecting teachers for classes 1 to 8.