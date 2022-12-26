CTET 2022 Live: Exam schedule soon, check latest updates on exam

Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE will begin the CTET 2022 examination from December 28. The Board has released the admit card for CTET examinations to be conducted on 28th and 29th December 2022. Candiates can download the admit card from the official website at ctet.nic.in.

This year a total of 32.45 lakh candidates have registered this year for CTET 2022. The CTET 2022 examination will be conducted in two shifts in 74 cities at 243 centres. A total of 2,59,013 candidates were expected to appear for the CTET examination. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- Shift 1 will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12 noon and Shift 2 will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

The exam city information (pre-admit card) for the exam was published on December 20. CBSE will release the detailed CTET examination schedule shortly.