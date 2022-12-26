Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CTET 2022 Live: Exam schedule soon, check latest updates on exam
Live

CTET 2022 Live: Exam schedule soon, check latest updates on exam

competitive exams
Updated on Dec 26, 2022 06:46 PM IST

CTET 2022 Live Updates: CBSE CTET 2022 admit card released for the December 28th and 29th examinations. For a detailed CTET 2022 examination schedule follow the blog.

CTET 2022 Live Updates: Admit card released, exams from December 28
CTET 2022 Live Updates: Admit card released, exams from December 28(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk
OPEN APP

Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE will begin the CTET 2022 examination from December 28. The Board has released the admit card for CTET examinations to be conducted on 28th and 29th December 2022. Candiates can download the admit card from the official website at ctet.nic.in.

Here's the direct link to download the CTET 2022 admit card

This year a total of 32.45 lakh candidates have registered this year for CTET 2022. The CTET 2022 examination will be conducted in two shifts in 74 cities at 243 centres. A total of 2,59,013 candidates were expected to appear for the CTET examination. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- Shift 1 will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12 noon and Shift 2 will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

The exam city information (pre-admit card) for the exam was published on December 20. CBSE will release the detailed CTET examination schedule shortly.

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 26, 2022 06:46 PM IST

    CTET 2022 admit card: How to download

    Go to ctet.nic.in.

    Open the link to download admit card.

    Login with application number and date of birth.

    Download the admit card.

  • Dec 26, 2022 06:40 PM IST

    CTET 2022: Mock Test

    Here's the direct link to apply for CTET 2022 MOCK test.

  • Dec 26, 2022 06:18 PM IST

    CTET 2022: Exam pattern

    There will be two papers. The first paper is for teaching position at classes I to V and paper II will be for classes VI to VIII.

  • Dec 26, 2022 06:16 PM IST

    CTET 2022: Exam will be held in two shifts

    CTET will be conducted in two shifts in 74 cities at 243 centres in which 2,59,013 candidates are expected to appear.

  • Dec 26, 2022 05:38 PM IST

    CTET 2022: Questions will be MCQs

    All questions in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate. Each carrying one mark and there will be no negative marking.

  • Dec 26, 2022 05:33 PM IST

    CTET 2022: Exam from Dec 28

    “The Board has issued admit cards for CTET examinations to be conducted on 28th and 29th December 2022. The admit cards have been uploaded on the CBSE website https://ctet.nic.in/”, reads the official notification

  • Dec 26, 2022 05:31 PM IST

    CTET 2022: Exam will be of 2. 30 hours

    The duration of the CBSE CTET 2022 examination will be 2.30 hours.

  • Dec 26, 2022 05:28 PM IST

    CBSE CTET 2022: How to download admit card

    Candidates can download the CBSE CTET 2022 admit card using their application number and date of birth.

  • Dec 26, 2022 05:24 PM IST

    CBSE CTET 2022: Pre admit card already released

    The CTET Pre admit cards has been already released by the CBSE on December 20.

  • Dec 26, 2022 05:20 PM IST

    CTET 2022: 2 lakh candidates expected to apper for CTET exam

    Over 2,59,013 candidates are expected to appear for the CTET 2022 examination scheduled for December 28 and December 29.

  • Dec 26, 2022 05:18 PM IST

    CTET 2022: Exam will be conducted in two shifts

    CBSE will conduct the CTET 2022 examination in two shifts from 9: 30 am to 12 noon and from 2: 30 pm to 5 pm.

  • Dec 26, 2022 05:15 PM IST

    CBSE CTET 2022: Exam schedule will be released soon

    CBSE will soon release the CTET 2022 examination schedule on its official website at ctet.nic.in.

  • Dec 26, 2022 05:14 PM IST

    CTET 2022: Know how to download admit card

    Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in

    On the home page, a link to download admit card will be displayed. Open it.

    Login by entering the asked information.

    Submit and download admit card for future reference.

  • Dec 26, 2022 05:12 PM IST

    CTET 2022: Exam will be held from DEC to JAN 2023

    CTET 2022 examination will be held from December 2023 to January 2023.

  • Dec 26, 2022 05:10 PM IST

    CBSE CTET 2022: 32.45 lakh candidates have registerd

    This year a total of 32.45 lakh have registered this year for CTET 2022 examination.

  • Dec 26, 2022 05:08 PM IST

    CTET 2022: Admit card released

    CBSE has released the CTET 2022 admit card at ctet.nic.in for examinations scheduled on December 28 and December 29.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse ctet ctet.nic.in ctet + 1 more

CTET 2022 Live: Exam schedule soon, check latest updates on exam

competitive exams
Updated on Dec 26, 2022 06:46 PM IST

CTET 2022 Live Updates: CBSE CTET 2022 admit card released for the December 28th and 29th examinations. For a detailed CTET 2022 examination schedule follow the blog.

CTET 2022 Live Updates: Admit card released, exams from December 28(HT file)
CTET 2022 Live Updates: Admit card released, exams from December 28(HT file)

CTET 2022 exam begins on Dec 28 for 32.45 lakh candidates, get admit card

competitive exams
Updated on Dec 26, 2022 03:55 PM IST

Central Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) examination will commence from December 28.

CTET 2022 examination schedule released, exam to begin December 28
CTET 2022 examination schedule released, exam to begin December 28

BSEB (DPEd) examination dates released, check examination schedule here

competitive exams
Published on Dec 26, 2022 01:54 PM IST

BSEB has announced the exam dates for the diploma in physical education (DPEd).

BSEB (DPEd) examination dates released, check examination schedule here(Shutterstock)
BSEB (DPEd) examination dates released, check examination schedule here(Shutterstock)

ICSI CS Foundation admit card 2022 out at icsi.edu, download hall ticket here

competitive exams
Published on Dec 26, 2022 12:22 PM IST

ICSI has released the admit cards for the CS Foundation exams December 2022 session.

ICSI CS Foundation admit card 2022 out at icsi.edu
ICSI CS Foundation admit card 2022 out at icsi.edu

XAT 2023 admit cards today on xatonline.in, details here

competitive exams
Published on Dec 26, 2022 09:22 AM IST

XAT 2023 admit cards will be issued on the exam website, xatonline.in.

XAT 2023 admit cards today on xatonline.in, details here(Agencies, for representation)
XAT 2023 admit cards today on xatonline.in, details here(Agencies, for representation)

CBSE releases CTET admit card 2022 for December exam, here's how to download

competitive exams
Published on Dec 26, 2022 08:09 AM IST

CTET Admit Card 2022: Candidates can download CTET admit cards from ctet.nic.in.

CBSE releases CTET admit card 2022 for December exam, here's how to download
CBSE releases CTET admit card 2022 for December exam, here's how to download

NID DAT 2023 Application correction process started at admissions.nid.edu

competitive exams
Published on Dec 25, 2022 05:45 PM IST

NID DAT 2023 online application form correction window activated at admissions.nid.edu.

NID DAT 2023 Application correction process started at admissions.nid.edu
NID DAT 2023 Application correction process started at admissions.nid.edu

NID DAT 2023 registration process ends today admissions.nid.edu

competitive exams
Published on Dec 25, 2022 12:27 PM IST

National Institute of Design (NID) will close the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2023 registration window with late fee today, December 25.

NID DAT 2023 registration process ends today admissions.nid.edu
NID DAT 2023 registration process ends today admissions.nid.edu

XAT 2023 admit card releasing tomorrow at xatonline.in, know how to download

competitive exams
Updated on Dec 26, 2022 11:47 AM IST

XAT 2023 admit card will be released on December 26 at xatonline.in.

XAT 2023 admit card releasing tomorrow at xatonline.in
XAT 2023 admit card releasing tomorrow at xatonline.in

JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 1: Important notice for Tamil Nadu students released

competitive exams
Published on Dec 24, 2022 01:13 PM IST

NTA has released an important notice for Tamil Nadu students who want to apply for JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 1. The official notice is available to candidates on the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 1: Important notice for Tamil Nadu students released (HT file)
JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 1: Important notice for Tamil Nadu students released (HT file)

VITEEE 2023 exam dates revised, notice available on viteee.vit.ac.in

competitive exams
Published on Dec 24, 2022 10:33 AM IST

VITEEE 2023 exam dates has been revised. Candidates can check the official site of VITEEE at viteee.vit.ac.in.

VITEEE 2023 exam dates revised, notice available on viteee.vit.ac.in
VITEEE 2023 exam dates revised, notice available on viteee.vit.ac.in

RPSC School Lecturer Answer Key 2022 released, download link here

competitive exams
Published on Dec 23, 2022 03:36 PM IST

RPSC School Lecturer Answer Key 2022 has been released. Candidates can check the answer key on the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC School Lecturer Answer Key 2022 released, download link here (File Photo)
RPSC School Lecturer Answer Key 2022 released, download link here (File Photo)

CLAT Result 2023 declared at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, here’s direct link to check

competitive exams
Updated on Dec 23, 2022 01:45 PM IST

CLAT Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check the results through the direct link given below.

CLAT Result 202 declared at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, here’s direct link to check
CLAT Result 202 declared at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, here’s direct link to check

WBJEE 2023 registration begins at wbjeeb.nic.in, direct link to apply

competitive exams
Published on Dec 23, 2022 11:59 AM IST

WBJEEB has begun the application process for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB).

WBJEE 2023 registration begins at wbjeeb.nic.in
WBJEE 2023 registration begins at wbjeeb.nic.in

CLAT 2022 final answer key out at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, download link here

competitive exams
Updated on Dec 23, 2022 01:25 PM IST

CLAT 2022 final answer key has been released. Candidates can check the answer key through the direct link given below.

CLAT 2022 final answer key out at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, download link here
CLAT 2022 final answer key out at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, download link here
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out