CTET 2022 Live: Exam schedule soon, check latest updates on exam
CTET 2022 Live Updates: CBSE CTET 2022 admit card released for the December 28th and 29th examinations. For a detailed CTET 2022 examination schedule follow the blog.
Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE will begin the CTET 2022 examination from December 28. The Board has released the admit card for CTET examinations to be conducted on 28th and 29th December 2022. Candiates can download the admit card from the official website at ctet.nic.in.
Here's the direct link to download the CTET 2022 admit card
This year a total of 32.45 lakh candidates have registered this year for CTET 2022. The CTET 2022 examination will be conducted in two shifts in 74 cities at 243 centres. A total of 2,59,013 candidates were expected to appear for the CTET examination. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- Shift 1 will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12 noon and Shift 2 will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.
The exam city information (pre-admit card) for the exam was published on December 20. CBSE will release the detailed CTET examination schedule shortly.
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 26, 2022 06:46 PM IST
CTET 2022 admit card: How to download
Go to ctet.nic.in.
Open the link to download admit card.
Login with application number and date of birth.
Download the admit card.
Dec 26, 2022 06:40 PM IST
CTET 2022: Mock Test
Dec 26, 2022 06:18 PM IST
CTET 2022: Exam pattern
There will be two papers. The first paper is for teaching position at classes I to V and paper II will be for classes VI to VIII.
Dec 26, 2022 06:16 PM IST
Dec 26, 2022 05:38 PM IST
Dec 26, 2022 05:33 PM IST
Dec 26, 2022 05:31 PM IST
Dec 26, 2022 05:28 PM IST
Dec 26, 2022 05:24 PM IST
Dec 26, 2022 05:20 PM IST
Dec 26, 2022 05:18 PM IST
Dec 26, 2022 05:15 PM IST
Dec 26, 2022 05:14 PM IST
Dec 26, 2022 05:12 PM IST
Dec 26, 2022 05:10 PM IST
Dec 26, 2022 05:08 PM IST
