CBSE CTET 2022 schedule released, exam from December 28 to February 7

Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE CTET 2022 schedule on December 28, 2022. TheCentral Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) in Computer Based Mode (Online) will be conducted from December 28 to February 7, 2023 at different cities throughout the country.

The CTET examination will be conducted on December 28, 29, January 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 23, 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, February 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, and 7, 2023. The candidates may log-in on CTET website to view their dates of examination and examination city allotted to them.

As per the notice issued by the Board, the e complete details of examination centre and shift/time of examination will be mentioned in the admit card of each applicant which will be available to download from CTET official website only two days before the date of examination. Further, the Board has directed that it will not entertain any change of examination city, examination centre and date of examination.

The admit card has been released for December 28 and December 29, 2022 examination which is available on official website. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE CTET.

Official Notice Here