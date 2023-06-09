Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has announced the CTET 2023 examination date. Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) examination will now be conducted offline mode on August 20. Candidates can check the detailed notification at ctet.nic.in. CTET 2023 exam date announced, to be held on August 20, details here

“The candidates registered for 17th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) are hereby informed that the CTET examination will now be conducted in offline mode i.e. pen-paper (OMR) based on 20.08.2023 (SUNDAY) all over India in the specified cities”, reads the official notification.

Notification here

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2023 application process commenced on April 27 and ended on May 26.

The CTET consists of two papers: Paper I is for those who want to teach students in classes I to V, and Paper II is for those who want to teach students in classes VI to VIII. All questions in CTET are Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate.